Cases filed from June 6 through June 10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-867-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Johnny C. Garrett, breach of contract
2022-884-B Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Searrow Harris, breach of contract
2022-866-A James Paul Brewer v. Zachary Springer, auto personal injury/damages
2022-879-A Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Jerardo Oviedo Garcia, breach of contract
2022-847-CCL2 In Re: The Robert William Halpin Family Trust, other civil
2022-869-CCL2 Veronica Betts v. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., damages
2022-870-CCL2 Longview Regional Medical Center v. Autumn Leanna Davis, breach of contract