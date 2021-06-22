Cases filed from June 7 to 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1003-B Citibank N.A. v. Sarah Vogelsang, breach of contract
2021-1013-B Eugene Christian and Isaiah Howard v. Matthew Greene, auto person injury/damages
2021-1022-B Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Catrina Michelle Williams, breach of contract
2021-1030-B Luther Pruitt v. Holt Texas LTD, doing business as Holt Cat and/or Holt Cat Mining Solutions and/or Hold Mining Solutions, damages
2355-H State of Texas v. Ashley Gipson, habeas corpus
2021-1000-A Hamilton Exhibits LLC v. Xuan T. Nguyen, foreign judgment
2021-1010-A Holly Lindsey, et al. v. the estate of Elizabeth Lindsey, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1021-A TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Cory Jones, breach of contract
2021-1028-A DATCS LLC, doing business as Drug and Alcohol Testing Compliance Center v. Elisha Russell, et al., injunction
2356-H Jordan Spencer Butler Rook v. Gregg County District Attorney, writ of habeas corpus
2021-996-CCL2 In reference to Karen Herron 2018 Trust, terminate trusts
2021-999-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James J. Camp Sr., breach of contract
2021-1002-CCL2 Trustmark National Bank v. Capital One, National Association and Emily Renee Lockridge, writ of garnishment
2021-1004-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Doreen B. Miles, breach of contract
2021-1005-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kim Corbitt, breach of contract
2021-1009-CCL2 Sahil Investment Group LLC v. Schindler Elevator Corporation, bill of review
2021-1015-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Paula C. Tanuyan, breach of contract
2021-1020-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James G. Peterson Jr., breach of contract
2021-1024-CCL2 Sentry Insurance Company, et al. v. Ashley Campbell, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1026-CCL2 Westlake Services LLC, doing business as Westlake Financial Services v. Brandy N. Peel, breach of contract
022300-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Bonnie M. Lawson, tax
022301-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Tim York, et al., tax
022302-CCL2 City of Gladewater v. Harold R. Lane, et al., tax
022303-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Michael R. Richardson, et al., tax