Cases filed from June 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-1025-B State of Texas v. Morgan Leigh-Ann Miller, expunction of records
2020-1033-B Unifund CCR LLC v. Katherine Parrymore, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1038-B State of Texas v. M.C.F., expunction of records
2020-1045-B State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of Eric Richardson v. Willie Thompson, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1050-B Nolan Dale Marshall v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-1051-B Clifton Ray Webb v. Nicholas Ryan Deborde, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2260-H State of Texas v. Shane Dispennett, writ of habeas corpus
2020-1019-A Ijuana Janet Daniels v. State of Texas, nondisclosure
2020-1024-A State of Texas v. Tanner McCoy Hill, expunction of records
2020-1027-A State of Texas v. Mitchell Hays Vale, expunction of records
2020-1032-A Katlyne Watson, individually and as next friend of a minor v. USAA Casualty Insurance Co., suit on insurance policy
2020-1036-A Unifund CCR LLC v. Jose Perez, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1042-A State of Texas v. Kailey Bliss Hawthorn, expunction of records
2020-1048-A First National Bank of Omaha v. Sunni Caldwell, breach of contract
2020-1058-A Hyannis Air Service Inc., doing business as Cape Air v. Travis Hancock, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2261-H State of Texas v. Kymberly Paulsen, writ of habeas corpus
2262-H Oscar Jovanny Rodriguez v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2020-566-CCL2-1 Misty Stutsman v. Cameron Peoples, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1020-CCL2 State of Texas v. $1,417 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-1031-CCL2 Clifford Tolleson v. Thomas Kennedy and Kimberly Black-Duncan, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1034-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Nichole M. Montana, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1035-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Jennifer Vickers, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-1046-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Jarrod Carr, breach of contract
2020-1047-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Theresa M. Campbell, breach of contract
2020-1052-CCL2 Todd James Angus v. M5 Inc. and M5 Inc. doing business as BAM, breach of contract
2020-1053-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Krystal Garcia, breach of contract
022121-CCL2 White Oak ISD, et al. v. Darwin Osburn, et al., tax
022122-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, et al. v. Jeanne Cook Neely, et al., tax