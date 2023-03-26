Cases filed from March 13-17 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-455-B Maria Carmen Amador v. Clinton Eugene McEntire, auto personal injury/damages
2023-461-B Kevin Jordan v. Kevin Hernandez Calderon, auto personal injury/damages
2023-474-B Clarence Schwab v. Thomas Thompson, other civil
2023-445-A RLM Enterprises Inc. doing business as RLM General Contractors v. Barbin Fence Inc., suit on insurance policy
2023-458-A Discover Bank v. Jorge L. Galvan, breach of contract
2023-469-A Christopher Casey Combs v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-442-CCL2 Patrick S. McKinney v. Robert A. McKinney, partition suit
2023-456-CCL2 Mary Ella Camfield et al. v. Sammie Leslie Vail, damages
2023-457-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Charity Barr, breach of contract
2023-466-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kevin L. Richardson, breach of contract
2023-467-CCL2 Whitney Harris v. Carmen Boggus, auto personal injury/damages
2023-475-CCL2 Anyonna Hardimon et al. v. Willow SNF LLC doing business as Willow Rehab & Nursing and Advanced HCS LLC., medical malpractice