Cases filed from March 14 through 18 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-389-B Wilmington Trust Company et al. v. Claytonia Rogers, other civil
2439-H State of Texas v. Santiago Amaro, writ of habeas corpus
2440-H Santiago Amaro v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2022-386-A Kayla Martinez et al. v. Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center et al., other civil
2022-361-CCL2 Houston Specialty Products v. E&K Supply LLC, damages
2022-372-CCL2 Cryistal Caldwell v. Amp Lodging LLC doing business as Wingate By Wyndham Hotel, damages
2022-396-CCL2 State of Texas v. Steven Ray Jones et al., bond forfeiture
2022-399-CCL2 Richard Osborne v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-403-CCL2 Deucsche Bank National Trust Company v. John Taliaferro, foreclosure of lien
022423-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Cleo Christian et al., tax