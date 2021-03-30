Cases filed from March 15-19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-455-B Jessica Carter v. Robert Sherman, auto personal injury/damages
2021-456-B Texas Department of Public Safety v. Cameron Elijah Clay, occupational license
2021-460-B Ex parte v. C.O.C., expunction of records
2021-470-B Whitney Ziemba, et al. v. the estate of Adam Chadbourne and Sarah Chadbourne, auto personal injury/damages
2021-478-B Premier Pressure Pumping LLC. v. Progas Energy Resources LLC., breach of contract
2021-486-B Zikra Imtiaz v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-450-A Rachel Allen, et al. v. Jefrey Leonard Erickson, Martin Marietta Materials Inc. and Martin Marietta Materials Southwest LLC. doing business as Longview Cherokee Ready Mix, auto personal injury/damages
2021-466-A Sharon Ann Hill v. WMRA LTD doing business as Highland Village Apartments and Wilhoit Properties Inc., damages
2021-477-A Premier Pressure Pumping, LLC v. Houston Petroleum Company, breach of contract
2021-484-A Senergy Petroleum, LLC et al. v. Honstein Oil and Distributing, LLC, breach of contract
2333-H State of Texas v. Amber Birdwell, writ of habeas corpus
2021-449-CCL2 Precious Wafer v. Town of Easton, Texas and Walter Ward, wrongful termination of employment
2021-457-CCL2 Submersible Pumps Inc. v. Ironhorse Operations, LLC, foreclosure of lien
2021-458-CCL2 Sean McWhorter, et al. v. Benjamin Zazulak, auto personal injury/damages
2021-475-CCL2 Texas Workforce Commission v. John D. Leach, et al., other civil
2021-476-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping, LLC. v. Fivestar Petroleum, LLC, breach of contract
2021-479-CCL2 Premier Pressure Pumping, LLC. v. Petromex Oil and Gas, LLC, breach of contract
2021-483-CCL2 Amy Wingo, et al. v. Xavier Dobbins, auto personal injury/damages