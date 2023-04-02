Cases filed from March 20-24 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-482-B In Re: S.N.O., expunction of records
2023-483-B Gregory R. Williams v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2023-489-B Ex parte Benjamin Alan Phillips, expunction of records
2533-H Shunterius Johnson v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2023-478-A John Shepherd v. Office of the Criminal District Attorney for Gregg County and John Moore, other civil
2023-485-A Ex parte v. H.J.H., expunction of records
2023-512-A Country Place Mortgage LTD. v. unknown heirs at law of Ricky Allen Nutt, other civil
2531-H In Re: Joshua Bludnick, writ of habeas corpus
2023-477-CCL2 Mark Thompson et al. v. Holly Etheredge, auto personal injury/damages
2023-481-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs of Julia Victoria Hensley-McGee et al., condemnation
2023-486-CCL2 Dakota L. Oney v. Roni C. Keith, auto personal injury/damages
2023-491-CCL2 Larry W. Bradley v. Ramy Baher Elhalwagi, auto personal injury/damages