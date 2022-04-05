Cases filed from March 21 through 25 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-418-B Ex parte v. Michael Ray Deland, expunction of records
2022-419-B Gladewater Retail Partners LTD v. City of Gladewater and Richard Allen Tow Jr., injunction
2022-432-B Ex parte Laveshia Coleman, expunction of records
2022-440-B Tracey Goram-Welch v. Dr. Carlos Quezada and Longview Medical Center doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center, medical malpractice
2444-H State of Texas v. Brandy McFarland, habeas corpus
2022-415-A Discover Bank v. Linda Haskins, breach of contract
2022-420-A Ex parte Sergio Arturo Guerrero Arvizu, expunction of records
2022-439-A Daiquiri Carter et al. v. Grant Jones and Kelli Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2022-442-A Medline Industries Inc. v. Texas Bank and Trust Company v. Stebbins SNF LLC et al., writ of garnishment
2441-H Tequan Ray v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2442-H Thomas Moore v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2443-H State of Texas v. James Riggins, writ of habeas corpus
2022-412-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jordan Minifield et al., bond forfeiture
2022-414-CCL2 State of Texas v. Mariah Dominique Monoz et al., bond forfeiture
2022-416-CCL2 State of Texas v. Adam Wayne Pickard et al., bond forfeiture
2022-417-CCL2 State of Texas v. Wesley Alan Moses et al., bond forfeiture
2022-426-CCL2 Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company v. Daniel Mixon, breach of contract
2022-436-CCL2 Wilmington Savings Fund Society et al. v. the unknown heirs at law of Don Johnson, suit to remove cloud from title
2022-445-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC. v. Ginger V. Faiella, breach of contract