Cases filed from March 22-26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-494-B Ozark Rentals & Investments Group, LLC v. Vivan Chapman, breach of contract
2021-512-B Ozark Rentals & Investments Group, LLC v. Carmine Faye, breach of contract
2021-529-B Isaacs Wrecker Service, LLC v. Nexstar Broadcasting Group Inc., et al., other civil
2021-535-B Discover Bank v. Lisa Woods, breach of contract
2334-H State of Texas v. LieQuan Oshay Byrd, habeas corpus
2021-489-A Navy Federal Credit Union v. Ellen D. Williams, breach of contract
2021-503-A Cody Duvall v. Misty Gayle, auto personal injury/damages
2021-506-A In the matter of Mekio Crayton Rider, nondisclosure
2021-523-A Eastman Credit Union v. Jason Hugh Greene, breach of contract
2021-534-A Discover Bank v. Jim Torrans, breach of contract
2021-487-CCL2 First National Bank of Omaha v. Chris Hardee, breach of contract
2021-488-CCL2 Regions Bank v. Amanda Fisher, et al., foreclosure of lien
2021-495-CCL2 Ozard Rentals & Investments II, LLC v. Robert Ellinger, breach of contract
2021-497-CCL2 Bank of America, N.A. v. Terry J. Fowler, breach of contract
2021-508-CCL2 Jason Parker v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-515-CCL2 Guideone Insurance v. Tearre Jhnae Cheese, auto personal injury/damages
2021-517-CCL2 Cody Smith v. Trinity Industries, damages
2021-532-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Bobby W. Elliott, breach of contract
2021-533-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jana R. Sellers, breach of contract