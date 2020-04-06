Cases filed from March 23 to 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-575-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Gustavo Lilly, breach of contract
2020-588-B Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2020-593-B Unifund CCR LLC v. Rachel N. Daughtery, breach of contract
2020-602-B Applied Consultants Inc. v. STS Consulting Services LLC, breach of contract
2020-574-A US Bank NA v. Larry Hoye, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-585-A Victor Williams v. Cameron Jamir Griffin, Donald Paul Jacobs, Delaware Insight Global LLC, doing business as Insight Global LLC and Apple Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2020-591-A ex parte Angela Jewel Wheeler, expunction of records
2020-592-A Performance Foodservice Roma Dallas v. Roughneck Partners LLC, doing business as Roughneck Cafe, breach of contract
2020-601-A Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Brian Morris and Marti Morris, breach of contract
2240-H State of Texas v. Robert Anthony Dantrel Lockridge, writ of habeas corpus
2020-582-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jeffrey W. Stephens, breach of contract
2020-583-CCL2 State of Texas v. $936 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-584-CCL2 Joshua Lister v. Martha E. Martin, auto personal injury/damages
2020-589-CCL2 Halie Curlee v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2020-590-CCL2 John Dacus v. Monica Montez Mayo, auto personal injury/damages
2020-595-CCL2 Lekisha Wiltz v. Henry Dixon, auto personal injury/damages
2020-596-CCL2 Midland Credit Management Inc. v. Robert A. Ray, breach of contract
2020-606-CCL2 DRB Capital LLC v. name redacted, other civil
022033-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Johnny Lee Rhodes, tax
022034-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jacqualyn Roberson, tax
022035-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Boddie Lindsey, et al., tax
022036-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Tonie Marie Poe-Hounsel, et al., tax
022037-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Gregory L. Cashen, as trustee of the Gregory Laird Cashen 2002 Trust, et al., tax
022038-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Joe Winston Sanders Jr., et al., tax
022039-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Teresa Carol Ford, tax
022040-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Lois Prichard Rogers, tax
022041-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Sonny Jimenez, et al., tax
022042-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Jason E. Benson, et al., tax
022043-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Camelia Pace, tax
022044-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Helen Ruth Doakes, tax
022045-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Helen May Wells, also known as Helen May Gilbert, tax
022046-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Wendy Wilborn, tax
022047-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Burl Dean Holiman, et al., tax
022048-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Harold Anderson Whaley, et al., tax