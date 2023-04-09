FILE - gavel, court, documents
Cases filed from March 27-31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2023-522-B ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Christopher James Dowell, Javier Ochoa and Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages

2023-530-B New Love Temple Holiness Church v. Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy

2023-547-B Cody Duvall v. Geico, auto personal injury/damages

2023-527-A Wendy Young v. Jesse Rovell, auto personal injury/damages

2023-542-A Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Christopher Wallace, other civil

2023-545-A Ex parte Alice Garcia, expunction of records

2023-525-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights

2023-526-CCL2 Kiltex Rental LLC. v. S&M Drilling LLC., Art Williams and Jack Souther, other civil

2023-535-CCL2 Brittani Buckner v. Seth Drennan, auto personal injury/damages

2023-536-CCL2 Hunter-Kelsey IV LLC. doing business as Propel Financial Services et al. v. Maribel Ortiz, Damian Ortiz, Gregg County, Longview City, Longview ISD, Special Road & Bridge, Pine Tree ISD and Joyce J. Callahan, suit to correct tax evaluation

2023-550-CCL2 Amber Suzanne Wood v. Corby Breche Martin, auto personal injury/damages

2023-552-CCL2 Lashanna Renay Dennis v. Hannah Harley Hudson and Justin Harley Hudson, auto personal injury/damages

022610-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Luis Lopez Photography & Video LLC. et al., tax

022611-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Debora D. Martin, tax

022612-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Carol Miller, tax

022613-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Harold Lane, tax

022614-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Shellie Griffin et al., tax

022615-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Mayra Isabel Guerrero et al., tax

022616-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. J.E. Odom et al., tax

022617-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Michael Shane Watson et al., tax

022618-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Julia Victoria Hensley McGee et al., tax