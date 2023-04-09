Cases filed from March 27-31 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-522-B ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Christopher James Dowell, Javier Ochoa and Certified Roofing Contractors & Consultants LLC., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-530-B New Love Temple Holiness Church v. Hallmark Specialty Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy
2023-547-B Cody Duvall v. Geico, auto personal injury/damages
2023-527-A Wendy Young v. Jesse Rovell, auto personal injury/damages
2023-542-A Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Christopher Wallace, other civil
2023-545-A Ex parte Alice Garcia, expunction of records
2023-525-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2023-526-CCL2 Kiltex Rental LLC. v. S&M Drilling LLC., Art Williams and Jack Souther, other civil
2023-535-CCL2 Brittani Buckner v. Seth Drennan, auto personal injury/damages
2023-536-CCL2 Hunter-Kelsey IV LLC. doing business as Propel Financial Services et al. v. Maribel Ortiz, Damian Ortiz, Gregg County, Longview City, Longview ISD, Special Road & Bridge, Pine Tree ISD and Joyce J. Callahan, suit to correct tax evaluation
2023-550-CCL2 Amber Suzanne Wood v. Corby Breche Martin, auto personal injury/damages
2023-552-CCL2 Lashanna Renay Dennis v. Hannah Harley Hudson and Justin Harley Hudson, auto personal injury/damages
022610-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Luis Lopez Photography & Video LLC. et al., tax
022611-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Debora D. Martin, tax
022612-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Carol Miller, tax
022613-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Harold Lane, tax
022614-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Shellie Griffin et al., tax
022615-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Mayra Isabel Guerrero et al., tax
022616-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. J.E. Odom et al., tax
022617-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Michael Shane Watson et al., tax
022618-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Julia Victoria Hensley McGee et al., tax