Cases filed from March 28 through April 1 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-464-B Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2022-482-B Eileen Dearing v. Longview Laxmi LLC doing business as Baymont By Wyndham Longview, damages
2022-490-B James Moore v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-463-A Agricultural Workers Ins. subrogee for Norman Carter v. Walter Herman Chandler, auto personal injury/damages
2022-480-A Northwest Longview Investments LLC v. Adelante Loan Acquisition Group LLC., lease agreement
2022-489-A Citizens Bank v. James Michael Tarrant, JMJ Blending LLC and Nelson Blending LLC, agreement
2445-H State of Texas v. Devonta Leavelle Allen, habeas corpus
2022-473-CCL2 Root Insurance Company as subrogee of Jennifer Alexandria Perez v. Candelario Zamora Perez, breach of contract
2022-474-CCL2 Allstate Insurance Company as subrogee of Joshua Contes v. Tucker Byron Bailey, auto personal injury/damages
2022-483-CCL2 Motolease LLC v. Romeo Parker, breach of contract
2022-488-CCL2 In Re: Barbara Trust, inter vivos trust, appointment of successor trustee
022424-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. Vintage Services LLC, tax
022425-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. David M. Chandler et al., tax
022426-CCL2 Kilgore ISD et al. v. Kenneth Merritt also known as Kenneth Wayne Merritt et al., tax
022427-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Willie Meed Vaughn, tax
022428-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Roderick L. Mitchell et al., tax
022429-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Harold Wilson et al., tax
022430-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Kristy Rena Duffie, tax
022431-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Horace D. White et al., tax
022432-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD et al. v. Louise Wilborn et al., tax
022433-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Earnest Carl Wilson, tax
022434-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Nancy K. Green, tax
022435-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jerry Martin et al., tax
022436-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rebecca A. Martinez et al., tax
022437-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Haskell Forrest Griffin et al., tax
022438-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dennis Williams et al., tax
022439-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Wendord Wilborn et al., tax
022440-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Janis Marie Jones et al., tax
022441-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Concepcion Vancini et al., tax
022442-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hector Lopez Campos et al., tax
022443-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Leonard A. Lansdale et al., tax
022444-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Herman Tyeskie et al., tax
022445-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ableready Inc. et al., tax
022446-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. John Judson Rumsey et al., tax