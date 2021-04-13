Cases filed from March 29-April 2 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-555-B Budget Rent A Car System LLC. v. Barbara Roberts, auto personal injury/damages
2021-556-B Ex parte v. Israel Tellez-Sanchez, expunction of records
2021-572-B American Express Centurion Bank v. Deidra Dudley, breach of contract
2021-578-B Eastman Credit Union v. Lanita Granada Crowe and Curtis Anthony Crowe, breach of contract
2335-H State of Texas v. Jeremy Townlin, writ of habeas corpus
2021-552-A and 2021-553-A Ex parte: Travun Damarquis Watts, expunction of records
2021-554-A Jonelle Muenker v. United Services Automobile Association, auto personal injury/damages
2021-562-A Pallida, LLC, et al. v. Paul C. Mayner, et al., writ of garnishment
2021-563-A Wynde M. Miller v. Legacy Wal Street LLC, et al., damages
2021-577-A Ashley Ware, et al. v. Patrick Burns, Big Ford Consulting Inc. and Landstar System Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2336-H State of Texas v. Jerry Don Randolph II, writ of habeas corpus
2337-H State of Texas v. Tomas Cardona, habeas corpus
2021-538-CCL2 Estate of Andrew George Khoury v. William M. Blair III, partition suit
2021-541-CCL2 Bank of America, N.A. v. Robert Luis Suarez, breach of contract
2021-558-CCL2 Margaret Warren and Shelley Langley, et al. v. Arturo Rodriguez-Bueno, auto personal injury/damages
2021-559-CCL2 Batrice Jackson and Saraih Runnels v. Johnny Brantley, auto personal injury/damages
2021-573-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Greggery Johnson, agreement
2021-574-CCL2 Chantelle Pickron, et al. v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-583-CCL2 Brad McDonald v. Epic Health Services, Inc. doing business as Aveanna Healthcare, medical malpractice
022264-CCL2 Gregg County, et al. v. Buteo Enterprises, also known as Buteo Enterprises SWD, tax warrant
022265-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Nathaniel Lindloff, tax