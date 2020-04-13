Cases filed from March 30 to April 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-613-B Guillermo Arreola, individually and as next friend of two minors, Guillermo Arreola Jr. and Ruby Arreola v. Christopher Darden, Enetta Ann Sanders, Jeff Buie Used Cars Ltd., and Jeff Buie Management LLC, auto personal injury
2020-623-B Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Katherine Kay Hays, in re: 303 Thelma St., Longview, TX 75604, foreclosure of lien
2020-631-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Robert Johnson, suit on account
2020-635-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Paul Williams, suit on account
2020-647-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Mary Vanhuss and Jerry Vanhuss, suit on account
2020-651-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kelley Alexander, suit on account
2020-656-B Vernee Haley v. D.L. Peterson Trust, doing business as Rent-A-Center and Craig Henrich, auto personal injury/damages
2020-660-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Rick Nelson and Amy Nelson, suit on account
2020-672-B Brent Bauer v. Nestle Transportation Co., property damages
2020-612-A EnerBank USA v. Beau Davis and Jessica Davis, breach of contract
2020-622-A Lana Bush and Gabriel Bush, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Willie Bush and Paulette Bush, damages
2020-630-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Dianna Tejeda and Jose Tejeda, suit on account
2020-634-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Christian Dominguez and Mindy Dominguez, suit on account
2020-646-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Sunny Fasang, suit on account
2020-650-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Tim Hollister, suit on account
2020-654-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jorge Lopez, suit on account
2020-659-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Melinda Ammons, suit on account
2020-671-A Brianna Hope Duvall, individually and as next friend to two minors v. Wesley Bryant Holt, auto personal injury/damages
2020-610-CCL2 Leonard P. Budai and Barbara J. Budai v. Jeremy Roy Gallant, breach of contract
2020-614-CCL2 Johnny Brantley v. Alejandro Rafael, auto personal injury/damages
2020-615-CCL2 Anita Diane Hawkins, individually and as representative of the estate of Wilbert Hawkins, deceased, Wilbert Goodman, and Kendrick Hawkins v. Julio Cardenas Martinez, auto personal injury/damages
2020-625-CCL2 Jarrod Carr v. East Texas Radiator Inc., worker’s compensation
2020-626-CCL2 Jonathan Herd, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Benjamin Zazulak, auto personal injury/damages
2020-632-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Rita Phillips and Alvin Phillips, suit on account
2020-633-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Ashley Johnson, suit on account
2020-644-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Henry Cooper, individually and as heir of Goldie Cooper, suit on note
2020-645-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Gladis Delacruz, suit on account
2020-648-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Larry Davis, suit on account
2020-649-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. David Steelman, suit on account
2020-652-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. James Kendrick, suit on account
2020-653-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Josefina Solis, suit on account
2020-657-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Phyllis Sipes, suit on account
2020-658-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kimberly Mitchell and Gary Mitchell, suit on account
2020-661-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Paul Cooper and Dianna Hilton-Cooper, suit on account
2020-662-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kathleen Schroeder, suit on account
022049-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rajeev Khatry, tax