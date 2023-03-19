Cases filed from March 6-10 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-403-B John DeYoung v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-407-B Ex parte Ashley George, expunction of records
2023-415-B Sonya Davis v. George Anthony, auto personal injury/damages
2023-421-B Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Annette Zimmermann, breach of contract
2023-425-B Jimmy Bret Conner and Heather Conner v. Joy Global Surface Mining Inc., Komatsu Mining Corp., Weld Worz LLC. and Miller Electric MFG LLC., damages
2023-439-B Jason Alejandro Barrios Cornejo v. Brenda Fiengo Underwood and Steven Mark Fiengo, auto personal injury/damages
2023-402-A John DeYoung v. Consumers County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-408-A Ex parte Malik Allen, expunction of records
2023-414-A Synchrony Bank v. Steve L. Barnes, breach of contract
2023-418-A Kelly Chandler v. William Birchfield, auto personal injury/damages
2023-424-A Discover Bank v. Jacqueline Mauritho, breach of contract
2023-438-A Patricia Sellers v. Erica Caflisch, auto personal injury/damages
2023-409-CCL2 Dariusz Pawlowski v. Allstate Texas Lloyd's and Allstate Indemnity Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-411-CCL2 Syawn Jordan, Peter Herbert and Derek Wilson v. Texas Department of Public Safety, auto personal injury/damages
2023-416-CCL2 Lagena Davis v. Doordash Inc. and the estate of Christen Brewer, auto personal injury/damages
2023-417-CCL2 Dewyne Dotrey v. Dakota Ray Aarant, auto personal injury/damages
2023-422-CCL2 Centris Information Services LLC. v. West Coast Dental Services Inc., breach of contract
2023-423-CCL2 MDM Contractin Inc. doing business as Centex Construction v. RLI Insurance Company and Mt. Hawley Insurance Company, breach of contract
2023-429-CCL2 Terrence Summers v. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. and Higher Power Electrical LLC., arbitration
2023-436-CCL2 Citibank N.A. v. William Delorey, breach of contract
2023-440-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. Amado Gonzalez, suit of sequestration
022605-CCL2 Gregg County, Kilgore College, City of Kilgore, Kilgore ISD, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 2 v. Vintage Services LLC., tax warrant
022606-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Charles L. Shaw et al., tax warrant
022607-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rosanne Mitchell et al., tax warrant
022608-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donna Evette Gray et al., tax warrant
022609-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. William Michael Coke Fishburn et al., tax warrant