Cases filed from March 7 through 11 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-314-B Theron Montana v. Charles Miller, auto personal injury/damages
2022-334-B Ex parte v. E.V., expunction of records
2022-336-B Carolyn Sue Newman and Zakkary Leroy v. Jordan Alexander Wyatt, auto personal injury/damages
2022-348-B Shirley H. Melady v. Roy D. Dunnavant, auto personal injury/damages
2022-311-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Paula Tanuyan, breach of contract
2022-333-A Medallion Bank v. Roderick L. Brazzle, breach of contract
2022-345-A LVNV Funding LLC v. James Bonner, breach of contract
2438-H Eddy McCartney v. State of Texas, writ of habeas corpus
2022-315-CCL2 Dana Mays Gilbert v. Allstate County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2022-322-CCL2 Dirk D. Coleman et al. v. Stuart Callahan, auto personal injury/damages
2022-324-CCL2 State of Texas v. Desmond Lamar Simmons, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2022-343-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Danyell Tatum and Patrick Tatum, breach of contract
2022-344-CCL2 Heirs and assignees of JS and Frank Elder et al. v. Raymond Smith et al., breach of contract
2022-351-CCL2 State of Texas v. CoryDario Lydall Grant, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
022420-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Afton Arlen Crocker et al., tax
022421-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sharon R. Johnston et al., tax
022422-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. McDonald Lighting Maintenance & Supply Inc., tax