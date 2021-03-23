Cases filed from March 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-412-B Citibank, N.A. v. Jacqueline Sailor, breach of contract
2021-420-B Ex Parte Monica Beth Munden, expunction of records
2021-421-B Curtis Wayne Allen v. Darrin Michael Jackson and Pratt Logistics, LLC., doing business as Corrugated Logistics, LLC, malpractice
2021-437-B Bank of America, N.A. v. Patricia Anne Tucker, breach of contract
2330-H Ex Parte Jeremy Page, writ of habeas corpus
2332-H State of Texas v. Shellie Benson, habeas corpus
2021-404-A State of Texas v. Julie Yolanda Burnfield, expunction of records
2021-411-A Julie F. Gibson v. Evelyn Mae Summers and Letcher Summers III, auto personal injury/damages
2021-418-A ETR Service, LTD. v. Allied Equipment, Inc., breach of contract
2021-430-A Carr Enterprise Inc., doing business as ABC Printing v. Acadia Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-435-A Ex Parte Jared Lyndall Miller, expunction of records
2331-H State of Texas v. Elizabeth Pitts, habeas corpus
2021-397-CCL2 Mikala McFadden, et al. v. Corey Brian Hobbs, auto personal injury/damages
2021-408-CCL2 City of Longview v. Silvia Cornejo Bustos and Jose R. Cornejo, condemnation
2021-413-CCL2 JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. v. Greg W. Holbrook, breach of contract
2021-414-CCL2 Valerie Ayer v. Sam’s East Inc., doing business as Sam’s Club, property damages
2021-422-CCL2 Bowles Energy, Inc. and East Texas Resources, Inc. v. Texas Oil and Gas Limited and Michael Sims, breach of contract
2021-429-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions V. LLC v. Pam K. Graham, breach of contract
2021-440-CCL2 Longview Fairways Apartments, LP. v. Gregg County Appraisal District and Appraisal Review Board of Gregg County Appraisal District, suit to correct tax evaluation