Cases filed from March 9 to 13 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-497-B Safeco Insurance Co. of Indiana, as subrogee of Burl Owen v. Titus Patterson, other civil
2020-520-B Frogs Pools LLC v. Kenco Pools Spas and Billiards, breach of contract
2020-528-B American Express National Bank v. I.E. Willis Jr. D.P.M. P.C. and Selwyn Willis, also known as Selwyn E. Willis D.P.M., breach of contract
2020-537-B Central Mutual Insurance Co. v. McKenzie Marie Weldon, auto personal injury/damages
2235-H State of Texas v. Melissa Wragg, writ of habeas corpus
2237-H State of Texas v. Desmond Simmons, writ of habeas corpus
2020-493-A Discover Bank v. Doris D. Woods, breach of contract
2020-508-A ex parte v. Cassie Sean Jones, expunction of records
2020-534-A Dean Stout and Olivia Stout v. Mason McGaughey, individually and doing business as McGaughey Enterprises LLC and McGaughey Enterprises LLC, damages
2020-535-A Jesus Viesca v. State of Texas, non disclosure
2020-542-A Pallida LLC, successor in interest of Pharia LLC v. Opal F. Brown, writ of garnishment
2236-H State of Texas v. Alvin Jean King II, writ of habeas corpus
2020-505-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Colleen C. Kelly, breach of contract
2020-512-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of Michael Madden v. Sheila Buck, auto personal injury/damages
2020-530-CCL2 Christopher L. Ray v. Denes L. Abad-Serrano, auto personal injury/damages
2020-531-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Federico Cruz, breach of contract