Cases filed from March 2 to 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-431-B Gerardo Juarez v. Toyota Motor Sales USA Inc., other civil
2020-462-B Discover Bank v. Carolyn White, breach of contract
2020-470-B State of Texas v. Lakiaya Vonte Holland, expunction of records
2020-485-B U.S. Bank National Assoc. v. Katherine M. Vaughn and Hilary A. Vaughn, breach of contract
2233-H ex parte Landon Lord, writ of habeas corpus
2020-444-A Roland D. Gardner, Laci Garder, individually and as next friend to three minors, Thomas Aki and Zackary Richardson v. Block “T” Petroleum Inc., Xpress Oilfield Services LP and Robert Lee Eubanks, damages
2020-446-A Great American Insurance Group v. Master Aligerners, Inc., breach of contract
2020-461-A Letha Nell Minyard v. Earline Potzola, as heir of the estate of Jerry More, declaratory judgment
2020-483-A American Express National Bank v. Champions Gym, also known as Champions Gym & Fitness Center LLC and Kelle Jones, breach of contract
2234-H State of Texas v. Juan Zennon Alvarez, writ of habeas corpus
2019-1971-CCL2-A Phillip LaFontaine v. Texas Farm Bureau Underwriters, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-433-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Gail Tennison, breach of contract
2020-434-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Llandon Zorn, breach of contract
2020-456-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,051 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-458-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of Santander Consumer USA Inc. v. Haley Griffith, breach of contract
2020-459-CCL2 Atwood Hines v. State Auto Property and Casualty Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2020-465-CCL2 Juana Perez, also known as Juana Perez-Pacheco v. Keith Rogers, auto personal injury/damages
2020-469-CCL2 in re: Roy H. Laird Memorial Hospital Trust, modify trust
2020-486-CCL2 TD Auto Finance LLC, formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Alejandro Ochoa, breach of contract
2020-490-CCL2 Leonard Green v. Troy Dobbins Jr. and Amanda Leewright, auto personal injury/damages