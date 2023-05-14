Cases filed from May 1-5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1216-B-1 Jacqueline Perry Smith v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-732-B Nyleen Ann Garoutte v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-749-B Discover Bank v. John A. Miller Jr., breach of contract
2023-729-A David Russell v. Jennings Scrap and Salvage Co., petition to conduct deposition under Rule 202
2023-746-A Latoyya Wright v. Dedric Robertson, damages
2023-736-CCL2 Newrez LLC. doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Trachelle White, breach of contract
2023-743-CCL2 Simply Stor-It LLC. v. Depositors Insurance Company, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2023-750-CCL2 State of Texas v. the unknown heirs of Julia Victoria Hensley-McGee, condemnation
2023-754-CCL2 Sadie Belton v. Alexis Barrios, auto personal injury/damages
2023-763-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Lance Neptune, breach of contract