Cases filed from May 10 to 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-835-B Discover Bank v. Maria T. Chance, breach of contract
2021-859-B Kenneth L. Mattheyer Jr. doing business as Kenco Pools, Spas & Billiards v. Rickey Ramsey and Trista Ramsey, breach of contract
2349-H State of Texas v. Gabrielle Gillaspy, habeas corpus
2021-834-A Marta Eastburn doing business as Classic Furniture v. Central Mutual Insurance Co., suit on insurance policy
2021-851-A Antoinette Sparks v. Drake Killingsworth, auto personal injury/damages
2021-833-CCL2 Discover Bank v. A. Laster also known as Angela Laster, breach of contract
2021-842-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I, LLC, et al. v. Joseph G. Morfin also known as Joseph Gary Morfin
2021-846-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Penny Hasten, breach of contract
2021-867-CCL2 James David Collins v. Walmart Inc., Walmart No. 572 and George’s Prepared Foods LLC, product liability-other
2021-870-CCL2 Longview Medical Center L.P., doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kathy Bunn, breach of contract
022273-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Texas Die Casting LLC, tax
022274-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Christopher Dunsworth, tax
022275-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Valerie Lindley, tax
022276-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Heraclio Avelar, tax