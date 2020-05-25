Cases filed from May 11 to 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-834-B Kenneth Jason Spurger v. Sergio James, Raymond Joe Lane Jr., and Reliable Management, damages
2020-843-B Joseph Skaggs v. Well-Pro Services LP, damages
2020-847-B Sysco Business Services v. 2BFam LLC, breach of contract
2020-857-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Maria Guevera, suit on account
2020-862-B Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Michael C. Brown, breach of contract
2020-874-B Rosemary Daniels v. Michael Vanderpool and Anita Vanderpool, auto personal injury/damages
2020-842-A Robert Bradley v. Craig Twombly, auto personal injury/damages
2020-846-A Joey Maes v. Robert Duncan and Aglyn Number Four LLC, auto personal injury/damages
2020-854-A Portfolio Recovery Assoc. LLC v. Rachel A. Harrison, breach of contract
2020-860-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Charles Beasley and Barbara Beasley, suit on account
2020-873-A Portfolio Recovery & Assoc. LLC v. Joseph Hale, breach of contract
2255-H State of Texas v. James Shepherd, writ of habeas corpus
2020-835-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of Andrew Hines v. Kristina Shianne Bray, auto personal injury/damages
2020-837-CCL2 State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., as subrogee of Tshawn Wilson v. Marianne Miller
2020-844-CCL2 BancorpSouth Bank v. Richard W. Pirtle and R.W. Rowley Properties LLC, breach of contract
2020-845-CCL2 Victoria Barber, as next friend of two minors v. Ryleigh Nelson, auto personal injury/damages
2020-848-CCL2 Sphere 3 Environmental Inc. v. Churchill Oil and Gas LLC, breach of contract
2020-851-CCL2 Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. v. James Ely Fulton, breach of contract
2020-858-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jennifer Payne and Kyle Payne, suit on account
2020-859-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. L. Hall and Tammi Hall, suit on account
2020-864-CCL2 Keante Davis v. Edgar G. Batchelor, auto personal injury/damages
2020-871-CCL2 John Rossum and Darlene Rossum v. Betty Crenwelge, auto personal injury/damages