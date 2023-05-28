Cases filed from May 15-19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-810-B Ex parte v. Milton David Hawkins, expunction of records
2023-811-B Aretha Bryant Smith v. Jessie Louis Bourgeois, auto personal injury/damages
2023-829-B Noble Roofing Bullard Associates LLC. v. Michael Anthony and Suzanne Anthony, breach of contract
2023-469-A-1 Christopher Casey Combs v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Company, personal injury/damages
2023-827-A Nikita Brandi Parker v. Stephen David Nall and James Nall, auto personal injury/damages
2023-844-A Progressive Northern Insurance Company v. Charles Cordell Boggio, damages
2541-H Ex parte v. Zachariah Sudduth, writ of habeas corpus
2023-812-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank, National Association v. Brenda J. Boggs, foreclosure of lien
2023-826-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth Origination LLC. v. redacted annuitant, other civil
2023-832-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Rick Singleton, breach of contract
2023-839-CCL2 Brenda Gray v. Jason Scott Hass, auto personal injury/damages
022653-CCL2 Midland Central Appraisal District v. Oil Daddy LLC. et al., tax warrant
022654-CCL2 Longview ISD, City of Longview, Gregg County v. Chase Wildt doing business as Wildt Wiring, tax