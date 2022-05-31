Cases filed from May 16 through May 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-732-B Brett Allred and Laura Allred v. Air Cybernetics Inc. and Threshold GC. LP doing business as Baylor Drive Apartments, damages
2022-745-B State of Texas v. Leon Wesley Wafer Jr., expunction of records
2022-752-B Reginald Arnett v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices, damages
2454-H Ex parte v. Kevin Smith, writ of habeas corpus
2022-729-A Ex parte v. Thomas Christian Shelmire, expunction of records
2022-731-A Dusty Hane v. The Challenge Golf Group Limited doing business as The Challenge at Oak Forest also known as Oak Forest Country Club, property damages
2022-749-A Harley Davidson Credit Corporation v. Jared Holmes, breach of contract
2022-751-A Ex parte Michelle Lee Alderman, expunction of records
2455-H State of Texas v. Devin Earl Stevens, habeas corpus
2456-H State of Texas v. Devin Earl Stevens, habeas corpus
2022-725-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Amanda L. Abel, breach of contract
2022-740-CCL2 Charles T. Haskell v. Longview Christian School, wrongful termination of employment
2022-743-CCL2 State of Texas v. John Kenneth Williams et al., condemnation
2022-748-CCL2 Alisa Abernathy, Stewart Abernathy, Jessica Dubos et al. v. HP Nursing & Rehab LLC et al., medical malpractice
2022-755-CCL2 Patricia Crosby et al. v. Longview III Enterprises LLC doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge and Creative Solutions in Healthcare Inc., medical malpractice
2022-763-CCL2 GEICO County Mutual Insurance Company v. Ricki Roshawn North and Misty Marie Sellers, auto personal injury/damages
022475-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Roman Catholic Diocese No. 217040 et al., tax
022476-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Lakeport, City of Longview, Gregg County Emergency Services District v. Lester Cooks et al., tax
022477-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, City of Lakeport, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 01 v. Jackie Mayfield, tax