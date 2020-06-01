Cases filed from May 18 to 22 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-888-B Ally Financial Inc. v. Hazel G. Sanchez and Juan M. Sanchez, breach of contract
2020-912-B Andrew Willey v. Hunter Riley Wilcox, auto personal injury/damages
2020-887-A Robert McKinley v. Amy White, auto personal injury/damages
2020-910-A Corrie Hunter v. Vulcraft Carrier Corp. and John Wayne Clewis, auto personal injury/damages
2020-876-CCL2 Christopher Delahoussaye v. Francisco Javier Rodriguez-Alonzo and Brenda Irene Casimiro, auto personal injury/damages
2020-877-CCL2 Comdata Inc. v. Premier Commodites LLC, breach of contract
2020-884-CCL2 Unifund Partners, assignee of Citibank v. Capital One NA, writ of garnishment
20202-895-CCL2 Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. redacted annuitant, other civil
2020-896-CCL2 Allstate Insurance Co. v. Tony Darrell Sebron, auto personal injury/damages
2020-971-CCL2 Bryon Franklin v. Timothy Christopher Johnson, auto personal injury/damages