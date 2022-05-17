Cases filed from May 2 through May 6 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-644-B Ciera Edwards v. Brianna Bynum, auto personal injury/damages
2022-652-B Ex parte Thomas David Finklea, expunction of records
2022-661-B Discover Bank v. Willie M. Hanon, breach of contract
2022-671-B Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Erik Manuel Perez, breach of contract
2022-680-B Saima Shams v. Marcela Flores and Sandra Smith McGregor, auto personal injury/damages
2452-H Ex parte v. Jeremy Davis, writ of habeas corpus
2022-660-A Discover Bank v. Pascal L. Killingsworth, breach of contract
2022-664-A Southwest Stage Funding LLC doing business as Cascade Financial Services v. Daniel Homer and Samantha Homer, breach of contract
2022-675-A Gibson Sales LP v. Inspire Marketing LLC, injunction
2022-648-CCL2 Jason Perry v. Misty Bresler Watson, declaratory judgment
2022-657-CCL2 High Hopes Inc. doing business as Heritage Mitsubishi v. Benjamin Davis Rackley, breach of contract
2022-659-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jamie Hope Sturrock et al., condemnation
2022-662-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Michael Black, breach of contract
2022-663-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jesse S. Boyd. breach of contract
2022-668-CCL2 State of Texas v. Sherry Kay Chaffin et al., condemnation
2022-672-CCL2 John Tallent and Beverly Tallent v. Lisa Ann Towe and David Rice et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2022-673-CCL2 Deborah Lanier v. Scrubbies Wash USA Inc., property damages
2022-681-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cynthia Roberson, breach of contract
2022-682-CCL2 State of Texas v. Benny Colbert, bond forfeiture
022454-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Computer Career Center LPET, tax
022455-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lidia Gail Brooks, tax