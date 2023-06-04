Cases filed from May 22-26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-848-B American Express National Bank v. Pamela Ibeh, breach of contract
2023-864-B American Express National Bank v. Paula Heimer, breach of contract
2023-876-B Bill Higginbotham v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-881-B Discover Bank v. Sylvia B. Colbert, breach of contract
2543-H State of Texas v. Freddy Thomas, writ of habeas corpus
2023-852-A Ex parte v. D.R.N., expunction of records
2023-863-A Discover Bank v. Darla Sanjuan, breach of contract
2023-872-A Christipher John Holp, Whitnie Kristine Holp and N'Kole Dihann Holp et al., v. Kyle Douglas Miller, Pamela Joyce Hass and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2023-880-A Discover Bank v. Stephen R. Bluitt, breach of contract
2542-H State of Texas v. Keena Cooper, writ of habeas corpus
2023-851-CCL2 Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Spring Hill State Bank, writ of garnishment
2023-859-CCL2 Name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2023-862-CCL2 Angela Gilmore v. Tri-State Iron & Metal Co., TSMICO Logistics LLC. and Oran McGoogan, damages
2023-865-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Donald M. Bowden, breach of contract
2023-866-CCL2 Name redacted, other civil
2023-878-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kaylee M. Allen, breach of contract
2023-879-CCL2 Shabrela LaQuan Holt v. Veronica Elizabht Marino, David Marino and Amber Nicole Durham, auto personal injury/damages
2023-891-CCL2 East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Terry Lynn Sampson, breach of contract
2023-893-CCL2 As subrogee of Michael Sullivan, GEICO County Mutual Insurance Company v. Le Anna Frazier, auto personal injury/damages