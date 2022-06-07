Cases filed from May 23 through May 27 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-776-B Sentry Select Insurance Company as subrogee of Reserve Auto Group LLD v. Breanna Cephus and Michael Hawkins, damages
2022-786-B Clean Cut General Contractors LLC v. Cody Thornton, breach of contract
2022-794-B Ex parte v. India Sharte Dawson, expunction of records
2022-797-B Michele Bergmann v. Linda Melton et al., damages
2022-782-A Jaterria Dotrey v. Ana Castaneda, auto personal injury/damages
2022-795-A Grassy Sprain Group Inc. v. Eyon Rougier, breach of contract
2022-777-CCL2 Blake Harris v. Krystal Jackson, auto personal injuries/damages
2022-781-CCL2 Spring Hill State Bank v. Joshua H. Anderson et al., breach of contract
2022-789-CCL2 Charles Fanguy Jr. v. Babajide Ogunseinde MD and Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association, medical malpractice
2022-792-CCL2 Southwestern Bell Telephone Company doing business as AT&T Texas v. Brody Lynn Powledge, damages
2022-793-CCL2 State of Texas v. Hugh Hasley et al., condemnation
2022-801-CCL2 Shaigwen Templeton v. Khristian Marie Poss, Darell Johnson and FedEx Freight Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2022-803-CCL2 Unique HR California LLC v. Adam Peabody and Luxe Cabinetry LLC, breach of contract
022478-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Grace Inez Mayfield et al., tax
022479-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Ronald G. Allen et al., tax
022480-CCL2 Longview ISD, Gregg County, Gregg County Emergency Services District No. 3 v. Diana Nesbitt, tax