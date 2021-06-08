Cases filed from May 24 to 28 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-912-B Stonewater Roofing LTD Co. v. Jose Mata, other civil
2021-921-B Chelsey Evans, et al. v. Walter Behringer, Three Diamond Leasing LLC and William R. Weimer, auto personal injury/damages
2021-942-B 21st Mortgage Corporation v. Ariel Hernandez, breach of contract
2021-954-B Waste Connections v. A&D Landworks LLC, foreclosure of lien
2353-H State of Texas v. Michael Alford, habeas corpus
2021-920-A Smallwood Management Company LLC v. Chris Preston and Preston Productions LLC, agreement
2021-932-A SGB Solutions LP v. Shawell Enterprises Inc. doing business as Sterrex Industries, breach of contract
2021-934-A State of Texas v. Rolando Trevino, non disclosure
2021-949-A Bank of America v. Lan Duong, breach of contract
2354-H State of Texas v. Matthew Wood, habeas corpus
2021-913-CCL2 Martha Lopez, Jose Lopez, et al. v. Chregg Dewayne Henderson, Melissa Henderson and Liberty County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-917-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Kolton Conrad Ledbetter, breach of contract
2021-926-CCL2 Deep International DMCC v. JKM Compression Inc. and Benjamin Weeks, damages
2021-930-CCL2 Ariel Financial Services v. Ken Stevenson, declaratory judgment
2021-944-CCL2 Pearce Industries Employees Credit Union v. Erinn OBrien, breach of contract
2021-947-CCL2 Cavalry SPV I LLC assignee of CitiBankNA v. Conectta C. Drake, breach of contract
2021-955-CCL2 PCA Acquisitions V LLC. v. Chelsea Dean, breach of contract
2021-959-CCL2 Thomas Merritt v. Mary Gregg, Will Gregg, Alexander Gregg and May Ballowe, other civil
022278-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Karen Welch, tax
022279-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Cheryl J. Evans also known as Cheryl Jean Evans, tax
022280-CCL2 Cherokee County Appraisal District, et al. v. Legend Energy Services, tax warrant
022281-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Shirley Louise Kincade also known as Shirley Kincaid Broyles et al., tax
022282-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jesse Allen Weeks, et al., tax
022283-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Ronald W. Shepherd, et al., tax
022284-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. John A. Beckham, et al., tax
022285-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jimmie I. Candie, et al., tax
022286-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Arlene Ruth Hunt, tax
022287-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Jeremy Hughes, tax
022288-CCL2 Longview ISD v. James Dee Stephens, tax
022289-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Sorinda Henderson also known as Dorinda Mitchel Henderson Williams, et al., tax
022290-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Billie C. Beall Sr., et al., tax
022291-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Millard Wilbur, tax