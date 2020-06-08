Cases filed from May 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-921-B McPherson Contractors Inc. v. Joseph Cotton, doing business as Painters Touch Painting Co., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-927-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Lisa Golden and Ralph Golden, suit on account
2020-939-B Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, other civil
2256-H State of Texas v. Melissa Anderson, writ of habeas corpus
2020-919-A Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC v. name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2020-920-A State of Texas v. J.W.F., expunction of records
2020-926-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Randy Williams, suit on account
2020-933-A Ronnie Sparks v. AAON Coil Products Inc., damages
2020-946-A Barbara Crane and Timothy Crane v. Elisha Higginbotham and Michael Higginbotham, damages
2020-954-A U.S. Bank NA, as trustee for NRZ Pass-Through Trust v. Raymond Woolen, Nicole Woolen, Tosha Woolen, Terry Woolen and Alvin Gilbert Jr., other civil
2257-H State of Texas v. Luciano Zamora Perez, habeas corpus
2020-922-CCL2 State of Texas v. $3,558 U.S. currency, et al., suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-923-CCL2 Cedrick Wren v. Basic Energy Services LP, Basic Services Inc., and Basic Services GP LLC, discrimination
2020-925-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Russell Hendricks, suit on account
2020-928-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Arlene Hubbard, suit on account
2020-930-CCL2 Sidney Allen v. Little Distributing Inc., damages
2020-944-CCL2 Linda Cross, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview, formerly known as Longview Baptist Temple, doing business as Noah’s Ark Learning Center at Alpine, damages
2020-945-CCL2 April Rhodes v. Tye James Cart and Victor Darren Cart, auto personal injury/damages
2020-949-CCL2 LaTrinda Hicks, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Emmanuel Baptist Church of Longview, formerly known as Longview Baptist Temple, doing business as Noah’s Ark Learning Center at Alpine, damages
2020-953-CCL2 Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Marshinck Fuller, breach of contract
022092-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Jorge Santiago E., tax
022093-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Darrell Bozeman, also known as Darrell Wayne Bozeman, tax
022094-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Derrick J. Brittain, also known as Derrick Jerome Brittain, et al., tax
022095-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Donna Smith, et al., tax
022096-CCL2 City of White Oak, et al., v. Brenda Kay Sweeney, et al., tax
022097-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jimmy Murphy, also known as Stephen Allen Murphy, et al., tax
022098-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Arthur Gene Smith, as trustee of Arthur Gene Smith trust, et al., tax
022099-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Edward G. King, et al., tax
022100-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kermit W. Lucas, tax
022101-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Lois Marie Stephens, et al., tax
022102-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. A & L Stiles Family LP, et al., tax
022103-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Joyce A. Jones, et al., tax