Cases filed from May 3 to 7 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-808-B Toyota Motor Credit Corp v. Mildred Liggins, breach of contract
2021-815-B U.S. Bank National Association v. Ryan Richardson, agreement
2021-821-B Discover Bank v. Jim M. Olson, breach of contract
2021-827-B Ex parte D.A.P., expunction of records
2021-828-B Danny Clayton Lee v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-830-B Joel Webb v. Caelan Reeves, auto personal injury/damages
2346-H State of Texas v. Jacob Louis Long, writ of habeas corpus
2021-807-A Albert Lee Adams v. Joshua Lynn Craver, auto personal injury/damages
2021-813-A Ann Marie Rubio, et al. v. Michael Roy Allen, Ruan Transport Corporation and Steel and Pipe Supply Company Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2021-820-A Discover Bank v. Steven R. Patty, breach of contract
2021-829-A WFC LP, doing business as World Finance Corporation v. Amelia Joyce Arthur, breach of contract
2347-H State of Texas v. Landen Moore, habeas corpus
2021-801-CCL2 212 Marshall LLC v. Advance Stores Company, Incorporated, lease agreement
2021-806-CCL2 Clarissa Roberson, Donald Green and Kathy Williams v. Horace Graham, Jack Odom, Big O’ Trucking LLC and Action Enterprise Holdings, auto personal injury/damages
2021-811-CCL2 J.G. Wentworth Originations LLC v. Name redacted, other civil
2021-812-CCL2 McKayla Calhoun and Cember Barnes v. Rhiannon Denae Houser, auto personal injury/damages
2021-816-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jenny Hoac, breach of contract
2021-819-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Misty Meza, breach of contract
2021-822-CCL2 American Builders & Contractors Supply Company Inc., doing business as ABC Supply Co. Inc. v. Gabriel Vazquez doing business as D&G Roofing, breach of contract
2021-825-CCL2 Joseph “Scott” Gibson, et al. v. Nationwide General Ins. Co., Contractor Connection, Crawford & Co. and Specialty Restoration of Texas Inc., et. al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-831-CCL2 Walter Crosby v. Brittany Delarosa, auto personal injury/damages
022272-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Kenneth Fiengo et al., tax