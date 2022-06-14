Cases filed from May 30 through June 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-809-B Discover Bank v. Robert E. Lancaster, breach of contract
2022-813-B Southern County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Kaleb Christopher Beck, auto personal injury/damages
2022-822-B Steven Serrano et al. v. Peak Fishing Services and Melvin Charles West, damages
2022-838-B Progressive Insurance Co. v. Isidoro Hernandez Jr., breach of contract
2457-H State of Texas v. Sarah Sanders, writ of habeas corpus
2022-808-A Discover Bank v. Melissa Barnard, breach of contract
2022-812-A Texas Iron and Steel LLC. v. E.I. Williams Industries LLC., agreement
2022-821-A In Re: Benton Family Trust No. 1, modify trust
2022-837-A Allison Cameron et al. v. Pine Tree ISD Tax Office et al., other civil
2022-810-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Shannon D. Jones, breach of contract
2022-811-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Linda Newman, breach of contract
2022-814-CCL2 Charle Smith Gibson et al. v. Gymnastic World doing business as Gymnastic World of Longview, damages
2022-816-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Lisa L. Brown, breach of contract
2022-824-CCL2 Southwestern Bell Telephone Company doing business as AT&T Texas v. Amaya Utility Inc., damages
2022-826-CCL2 White Oak Radiator Service Inc. v. Bradley Smith, Cody East and ETR Service LTD., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2022-839-CCL2 Charles Cox v. Jordon E. Gilberg, auto personal injury/damages