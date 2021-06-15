Cases filed from May 31 to June 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-962-B Mark Edward Guimonds v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-965-B Ex parte v. Landon Philip Calhoun, expunction of records
2021-968-B Joshua M. Gaudet v. Texas Department of Public Safety, occupational license
2021-972-B Contractor’s Supplies Inc. v. Excel Concrete Construction LLC, Mark Bice doing business as Excel Concrete Construction LLC, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2021-982-B Anchor Safety Inc. v. Matthew Pierce and Tyler Fire Extinguisher Company Inc., wrongful termination of employment
2021-988-B Discover Bank v. Stephen C. Burton, breach of contract
2021-963-A Mataline Carol Parker v. Carolyn J. Thomas, auto personal injury/damages
2021-980-A Garrison Professional Services LLC v. Shawell Enterprises Inc. doing business as Sterrex Industries, foreign judgment
2021-987-A Wayne Edward Harper v. Kenia Zamora Hernandez and Victor Hugo Morales, auto personal injury/damages
2021-969-CCL2 Consolidated Electrical Distributors Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, writ of garnishment
2021-973-CCL2 Bertha Williams v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-978-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Natasha N. Smith, agreement
2021-984-CCL2 Valerie Smith, et al. v. Ariana Else, auto personal injury/damages
2021-985-CCL2 Ashley Burnette Mathis v. Leroy Eigene Linseisen and East Texas Radiator Inc., auto personal injury/damages
022292-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Jonnie Faye West, tax
022293-CCL2 Longview ISD et al. v. Bobbie Ray Hyder, tax
022294-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Janet Hooser Krauss, et al., tax warrant
022295-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Rogers & Doty Enterprises LLC, tax
022296-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Scott Cantrell, tax