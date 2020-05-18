Cases filed from May 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-804-B Ginger Elder Cannon, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Natalie Renee Boucher and April Renee Boucher, auto personal injury/damages
2020-817-B Barbara Salvato v. Kimberly Boyles and Jason R. Boyles, other civil
2253-H State of Texas v. Brandon Harris, habeas corpus
2254-H State of Texas v. Brandon Harris, habeas corpus
2020-803-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Burns, breach of contract
2020-816-A Linda Watson v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2020-825-A GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Anthony Dewayne Jones and Melissa Carol Jones, auto personal injury/damages
2020-802-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kevin Gilliland, breach of contract
2020-806-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. James Chapman, breach of contract
2020-813-CCL2 Trace Lee Ingle and Jasmine Paige Johnson v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., breach of contract
2020-818-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Denise Alexander, breach of contract
2020-823-CCL2 First National Bank Texas, doing business as First Convenience Bank v. Gabriel Williams, breach of contract
022058-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Helen M. Givens, tax
022059-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jenna J. Paul, tax
022060-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Jason Pierce, doing business as J Tree Service, tax
022061-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Darla Pennington Ceddilo, also known as Darla Fay Ceddilo, tax
022062-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jose A. Gonzalez Jr., tax
022063-CCL2 Gregg County, et al. v. Linda R. Stephenson, tax
022064-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Chad Hammer, also known as Chad Michael Hammer, tax
022065-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Roy L. Purnell, tax
022066-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kevin D. Oden, tax
022067-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Mozelle L. Ciccel, et al., tax
022068-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Audra Noel Eades, also known as Audra Ditucci Eades, tax
022069-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Derrick Conrad, also known as Derrick Jerome Conrad, tax
022070-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Brooks Land Co., et al., tax
022071-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Reginald Crumby, also known as Reginald Matthew Crumby, et al., tax
022072-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Kyle Ray Davis, et al., tax
022073-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tamara Garrett, tax
022074-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. James Aaron Henson, tax
022075-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jessica Padron, tax
022076-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Roy Hollingworth, tax
022077-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Charlotte Faggett, tax
022078-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Wesley Dee Pharr, tax
022079-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. John Whitten, tax
022080-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Oras Morris, et al., tax
022081-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Rhonda Jackson Lewis, tax
022082-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Quincy R. Parker, tax
022083-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Frank Bullock, et al., tax
022084-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Johnie E. Smith, et al., tax
022085-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. H.C. Kahn, et al., tax
022086-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Dennis E. Read, tax
022087-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Lynn Ward, et al., tax
022088-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald Walters, tax
022089-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Charlie M. Smith, tax
022090-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Emmanuel Lilly, et al., tax
022091-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Patrick Bowles, et al., tax