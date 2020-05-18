Cases filed from May 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2020-804-B Ginger Elder Cannon, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Natalie Renee Boucher and April Renee Boucher, auto personal injury/damages

2020-817-B Barbara Salvato v. Kimberly Boyles and Jason R. Boyles, other civil

2253-H State of Texas v. Brandon Harris, habeas corpus

2254-H State of Texas v. Brandon Harris, habeas corpus

2020-803-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Robert Burns, breach of contract

2020-816-A Linda Watson v. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages

2020-825-A GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co. v. Anthony Dewayne Jones and Melissa Carol Jones, auto personal injury/damages

2020-802-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kevin Gilliland, breach of contract

2020-806-CCL2 Absolute Resolutions Investments LLC v. James Chapman, breach of contract

2020-813-CCL2 Trace Lee Ingle and Jasmine Paige Johnson v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., breach of contract

2020-818-CCL2 Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Denise Alexander, breach of contract

2020-823-CCL2 First National Bank Texas, doing business as First Convenience Bank v. Gabriel Williams, breach of contract

022058-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Helen M. Givens, tax

022059-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jenna J. Paul, tax

022060-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Jason Pierce, doing business as J Tree Service, tax

022061-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Darla Pennington Ceddilo, also known as Darla Fay Ceddilo, tax

022062-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Jose A. Gonzalez Jr., tax

022063-CCL2 Gregg County, et al. v. Linda R. Stephenson, tax

022064-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Chad Hammer, also known as Chad Michael Hammer, tax

022065-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Roy L. Purnell, tax

022066-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Kevin D. Oden, tax

022067-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Mozelle L. Ciccel, et al., tax

022068-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Audra Noel Eades, also known as Audra Ditucci Eades, tax

022069-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Derrick Conrad, also known as Derrick Jerome Conrad, tax

022070-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Brooks Land Co., et al., tax

022071-CCL2 Kilgore ISD, et al. v. Reginald Crumby, also known as Reginald Matthew Crumby, et al., tax

022072-CCL2 Sabine ISD, et al. v. Kyle Ray Davis, et al., tax

022073-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Tamara Garrett, tax

022074-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. James Aaron Henson, tax

022075-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Jessica Padron, tax

022076-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Roy Hollingworth, tax

022077-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Charlotte Faggett, tax

022078-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Wesley Dee Pharr, tax

022079-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. John Whitten, tax

022080-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Oras Morris, et al., tax

022081-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Rhonda Jackson Lewis, tax

022082-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Quincy R. Parker, tax

022083-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Frank Bullock, et al., tax

022084-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Johnie E. Smith, et al., tax

022085-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. H.C. Kahn, et al., tax

022086-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Dennis E. Read, tax

022087-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Lynn Ward, et al., tax

022088-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Gerald Walters, tax

022089-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Charlie M. Smith, tax

022090-CCL2 Longview ISD, et al. v. Emmanuel Lilly, et al., tax

022091-CCL2 Spring Hill ISD, et al. v. Patrick Bowles, et al., tax