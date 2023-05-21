Cases filed from May 8-12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2023-772-B Jakeilean Trayvion Howard v. Thomas Glezen and Newlyn Glezen, auto personal injury/damages
2023-782-B Chelsea E. McAlister and Charles Travis Henson v. Jeffrey Alan Harris Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2023-784-B Ex parte P.L.L., expunction of records
2023-799-B Randi Evans v. Fedex Ground Package System Inc., Ari Fleet and ETA Mailau, auto personal injury/damages
2539-H Ex parte v. Bobby Edlund, writ of habeas corpus
2023-770-A In Re: Matter of minor K.H., auto personal injury/damages
2023-781-A Tara Lashaun Kaiser v. Ethel Lou West, Jessie Seth Smith, Jesse Weese and Betty Thorpe, auto personal injury/damages
2023-787-A Thomas Wayne Small v. Associated Clinicians of East Texas PLLC. et al., property damages
2023-798-A Ex parte v. Michael Heath Wharton, expunction of records
2023-808-A Maria Claret Rivera Gonzalez v. Noe Ordonez Sanchez, auto personal injury/damages
2538-H Ex parte Keena Cooper, habeas corpus
2540-H State of Texas v. James Odom, writ of habeas corpus
2023-773-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC. v. Charlsie Stoker B. also known as Charlsie B. Stoker, breach of contract
2023-778-CCL2 Melinda Gail Moore v. Deklevous Travia Lloyd and Tamiko Boyd, auto personal injury/damages
2023-783-CCL2 Jessica Leann Lahti v. Shawn Lamont Gathers, auto personal injury/damages
2023-786-CCLl2 Betty Taylor v. Danielle Dee Primmer, auto personal injury/damages
2023-803-CCL2 Resolute Construction Services LLC. v. David Alexander Shebli, breach of contract
2023-806-CCL2 Kevin Reese Thomas v. Debbie Thompson, auto personal injury/damages
022652-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mountain Coil Tubing LTD. et al., tax warrant