Cases filed from May 8 through May 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:

2022-689-B Maria Dolores Vizueth v. Douglas E. Armas and Lara Armas, suit to remove cloud from title

2022-698-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Ashley Danielle Williams, breach of contract

2022-702-B Ex parte v. Grayson Keelan Deshazer, expunction of records

2022-687-A Miguel Basaldua Jr. v. Vera Ford, auto personal injury/damages

2022-688-A Ex parte Steven Cisneros, expunction of records

2022-693-A R. Daryll Bennett v. Paulette Young et al., declaratory judgment

2022-715-A Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company LLC v. Texas Bank and Trust Company et al., writ of garnishment

2453-H Ex parte v. Daqwaylon Nelson, writ of habeas corpus

2066-686-CCL2 Charles Scott and Johnny Alford v. Pristine Property Management LLC et al., damages

2022-690-CCL2 Windsor Interests Ltd. v. C. Kyle Smith et al., breach of contract

2022-691-CCL2 Daleon Moody v. Daniel Stephen Gabert, auto personal injury/damages

2022-701-CCL2 Billy Traylor v. ValerieAnne and Floyd Inc. doing business as Elite Home Health, medical malpractice

2022-713-CCL2 Grey Joy LLC v. Joel Wayne Noon, suit on note

2022-717-CCL2 Chuck Castloo and Lewis Byers v. Sager Operating LLC et al., partition suit

2022-718-CCL2 Chuck Castloo and Lewis Byers v. Sager Operating LLC et al., partition suit

2022-719-CCL2 Chuck Castloo and Lewis Byers v. Sager Operating LLC and VTI Properties LLC, partition suit

022456-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. TWS Service Corporation, tax warrant

022457-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Frances E. Neal et al., tax

022458-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Molly Adain Richardson Keels et al., tax

022459-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Arena Limited SPV LLC et al., tax

022460-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dawn Kristina Dearion, tax

022461-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robert Summerfield, tax

022462-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Justino Torres et al., tax

022463-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Manfred Arthur Small et al., tax

022464-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mark Allen Morris, tax

022465-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ronald Eugene Couch, tax

022466-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hilaro Solis et al., tax

022467-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hector David Duron Maldonaldo et al., tax

022468-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Lance Freeman, tax

022469-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Houston Stephens et al., tax

022470-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Salter Construction LLC, tax

022471-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Rick Dwayne Johnson et al., tax

022472-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Herbert L. Setzler et al., tax

022473-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Lace Management Company, tax

