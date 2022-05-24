Cases filed from May 8 through May 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-689-B Maria Dolores Vizueth v. Douglas E. Armas and Lara Armas, suit to remove cloud from title
2022-698-B East Texas Professional Credit Union v. Ashley Danielle Williams, breach of contract
2022-702-B Ex parte v. Grayson Keelan Deshazer, expunction of records
2022-687-A Miguel Basaldua Jr. v. Vera Ford, auto personal injury/damages
2022-688-A Ex parte Steven Cisneros, expunction of records
2022-693-A R. Daryll Bennett v. Paulette Young et al., declaratory judgment
2022-715-A Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company LLC v. Texas Bank and Trust Company et al., writ of garnishment
2453-H Ex parte v. Daqwaylon Nelson, writ of habeas corpus
2066-686-CCL2 Charles Scott and Johnny Alford v. Pristine Property Management LLC et al., damages
2022-690-CCL2 Windsor Interests Ltd. v. C. Kyle Smith et al., breach of contract
2022-691-CCL2 Daleon Moody v. Daniel Stephen Gabert, auto personal injury/damages
2022-701-CCL2 Billy Traylor v. ValerieAnne and Floyd Inc. doing business as Elite Home Health, medical malpractice
2022-713-CCL2 Grey Joy LLC v. Joel Wayne Noon, suit on note
2022-717-CCL2 Chuck Castloo and Lewis Byers v. Sager Operating LLC et al., partition suit
2022-718-CCL2 Chuck Castloo and Lewis Byers v. Sager Operating LLC et al., partition suit
2022-719-CCL2 Chuck Castloo and Lewis Byers v. Sager Operating LLC and VTI Properties LLC, partition suit
022456-CCL2 Gregg County et al. v. TWS Service Corporation, tax warrant
022457-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Frances E. Neal et al., tax
022458-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Molly Adain Richardson Keels et al., tax
022459-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Arena Limited SPV LLC et al., tax
022460-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Dawn Kristina Dearion, tax
022461-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robert Summerfield, tax
022462-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Justino Torres et al., tax
022463-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Manfred Arthur Small et al., tax
022464-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mark Allen Morris, tax
022465-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Ronald Eugene Couch, tax
022466-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hilaro Solis et al., tax
022467-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Hector David Duron Maldonaldo et al., tax
022468-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD, Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Lance Freeman, tax
022469-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Houston Stephens et al., tax
022470-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Salter Construction LLC, tax
022471-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Rick Dwayne Johnson et al., tax
022472-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Herbert L. Setzler et al., tax
022473-CCL2 Gladewater ISD and City of Gladewater v. Lace Management Company, tax