Cases filed from Nov. 1 to 5 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1950-B Lisa Davis and Patsy Coulter v. Colby Rabatin, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1957-B Mall At Longview LLC.v. Haya Care LLC, lease agreement
2021-1963-B Jody Reid v. Spartan Trucking LLC, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1971-B Kayla Nelson, et al. v. Geico County Mutual Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2399-H State of Texas v. Robert Riley, habeas corpus
2021-1949-A Home Tax Solutions LLC v. Kerjerrion Reese, et al., other civil
2021-1953-A Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Jason Limbaugh, breach of contract
2021-1962-A Diana Carranza v. Lavern Lindenmuth, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1970-A BTH Bank v. R H W Metals Inc., et al., breach of contract
2397-H State of Texas v. Julianna Almanza, writ of habeas corpus
2400-H State of Texas v. Tyrell Nicholson-McCray, habeas corpus
2016-1054-CCL2 MJR Oil & Gas LLC v. Ariesone LP and Aries Resources LLC, Minken Oil Inc., agreement
2021-1951-CCL2 Goldman Sachs Bank USA v. Stacie Benefield, breach of contract
2021-1952-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Elester Witcher, breach of contract
2021-1958-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Todd McGuire also known as Todd G. McGuire, breach of contract
2021-1959-CCL2 Credit Corp Solutions Inc. v. Heather Melgarejo, breach of contract
2021-1967-CCL2 Petrice M. James, et al. v. HP Nursing & Rehab LLC, doing business as Highland Pines Nursing Home, et al., medical malpractice
2021-1968-CCL2 Wendy Carmona and Joyce Glover, et al. v. Kristian Martinez Prado et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-1972-CCL2 Patterson Motors of Longview Inc., doing business as Patterson Nissan of Longview v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, injunction
2021-1978-CCL2 Steve and Rhonda Bendon v. RS Rental Properties LLC, et al., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
022360-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Joshua Henry Anderson Sr., et al., tax
022361-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Robin Gabriel Danielson, tax
022362-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Mad Holdings, tax
022363-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Trinity Covenant Properties LLC, tax
022364-CCL2 City of Longview, Longview ISD, Gregg County v. Bessie Mae Daniels, tax warrant
022365-CCL2 City of Longview, Longview ISD, Gregg County v. King Hunt, tax warrant