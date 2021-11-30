Cases filed from Nov. 15 to 19 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2034-B Mall At Longview LLC v. Quy Trong Ta and Tuyen Thi Thanh Phan, lease agreement
2021-2046-B Ki’Untrez O’Quinn v. Paxton Boyd, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2054-B Community Loan Servicing LLC v. Kenneth Jackson Knight III, Wendy Combs, foreclosure of lien
2021-2068-B Johnson, William v. Lakey, Eric, petition to conduct deposition under rule 202
2021-2075-B Ex parte E.G.E., expunction of records
2402-H State of Texas v. Alejandro Rosales, habeas corpus
2021-2045-A LVNV Funding LLC v. Keith Hayes, breach of contract
2021-2053-A Filiberto Hernandez, Cristina Hernandez and Yaneth Cedillo Chavez, et al. v. Fred Douglas Haffner, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2063-A Rachel Dee Rankin v. Christopher Sneigoski, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2082-A In re: Dixie Stevenson, requesting a deposition of PetSmart Inc., petition to conduct deposition under rule 202
2401-H State of Texas v. Brittany Austin, habeas corpus
2403-H State of Texas v. Rodney Atkinson, habeas corpus
2404-H Ex parte Antwone Jamell Rugley, writ of habeas corpus
2021-2030-CCL2 State of Texas v. unknown heirs or devisees of Lodella McGrede et al., condemnation
2021-2036-CCL2 Stacey Watson v. Harvey Leeray Barr, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2040-CCL2 Ashley Buchanan v. Ambree Thompson et al., auto personal injury/damages
2021-2048-CCL2 Pieter Rossouw v. Leatha Brandt, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2050-CCL2 Rosemary Rodriguez and Anastasia Gonzalez v. John Thomas Ritter IV, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2057-CCL2 Latasha James et al. v. Luis Hernandez Vasquez, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2059-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Janice E. Tankersley-Wedin and Jan Hildreth Teel, foreclosure of lien
2021-2074-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Julie Williams and Jonathan Williams, breach of contract
2021-2076-CCL2 Barbara Baucum , Carlton Harmonson, et al. v. Daniel Pierce III, suit to remove cloud from title