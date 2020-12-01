Cases filed from Oct. 16 to 20 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2096-B Longview Parkway Plaza, LLC. v. State Farm Lloyds, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-2102-B Truist Bank, et al. v. Cori Irene Meyers, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-2114-B Kalyn Entzel v. Eric Landon Blanks, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2120-B Jan Freeman v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2299-H State of Texas v. Denzel Jamal Louis, habeas corpus
2300-H State of Texas v. Denzel Jamal Louis, habeas corpus
2301-H State of Texas v. Corey Biggerstaff, habeas corpus
2020-2089-A UNIFUND CCR, LLC. v. Mark Ballard, breach of contract
2020-2099-A Mary Moore Kidd v. State Farm Mutual Insurance Company, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2101-A State of Texas v. Grace Alex Smith, expunction of records
2020-2112-A Patrice Morin-Resch v. Lise Morin Cope, et al., damages
2020-2117-A Pinnacle Bank doing business as Apex Cardmember Services, breach of contract
2298-H State of Texas v. Deandre Johnson, habeas corpus
2020-2097-CCL2 Clayton Eason and Anthony Simmons v. Darrel Wayne Prokupek et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2098-CCL2 National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Devin J. Heard, breach of contract
2020-2108-CCL2 April Rose Chandarlis v. Adela Chandarlis Caldwell and Stanley Chandarlis, other civil
2020-2111-CCL2 Ivan A. Balderas v. Terry O. Simon, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2115-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Savalia Brazzle, breach of contract
2020-2116-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Brant L. Cain, breach of contract
022215-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD et al. v. AC3 Operating LLC, et al., tax