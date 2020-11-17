Cases filed from Oct. 26 to 30 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2010-B Treviso Transitional Care v. Thomas Lummus, breach of contract
2020-2015-B Myra Jean Woodruff, et al. v. The Northern Trust Company, damages
2020-2023-B Austin Bank Texas NA v. Patrick Bowles, et al., breach of contract
2020-2030-B Joshua Erik Meadows v. Texas Dept. of Public Safety, occupational license
2020-2037-B L.M.C. v. State of Texas, expunction of records
2020-2009-A Ashton McGee, et al. v. Flextek Resources LLC, et al., discrimination
2020-2013-A Kelsye Brooke Copeland v. Joel Curry, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2021-A Vickie Osborn v. Regions Bank, damages
2020-1993-CCL2 Maria Mendoza v. Sarah Elizabeth Martin, auto personal injury/damages
2020-1994-CCL2 James Wright Marrable Jr. v. Master Pumps and Equipment Corp., suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-2008-CCL2 State of Texas v. Bolderick Decole Woods, suit for seizure and intention of forfeit
2020-2011-CCL2 Sandra Wilson v. Faith Nicole Reid, et al., auto personal injury/damages
2020-2012-CCL2 Philip Green, et al., v. McCoy Corp., doing business as McCoy’s Building Supply, damages
2020-2018-CCL2 CitiBank NA v. Teresa Cagle, breach of contract
2020-2019-CCL2 Ally Bank v. Daniel Wayne Welch, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2020-2024-CCL2 21st Mortgage Corp. v. Stacey N. Willoughby et al., breach of contract
2020-2026-CCL2 Barbara Woods v. James Brooks, suit to remove cloud from title