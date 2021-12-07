Cases filed from Nov. 22 to 26 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2086-B Capital One Bank N.A. v. Robert L. Johnson, breach of contract
2021-2097-B Billy Nicholson v. Thomas Oilfield Services LLC, wrongful termination of employment
2407-H State of Texas v. Brandon Kyle Williams, habeas corpus
2408-H State of Texas v. Brandon Kyle Williams, habeas corpus
2021-2077-CCL2 State of Texas v. Regina Ann Griffin, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-2094-A Ivan Lopez et al. v. Lois Dickson, auto personal injury/damages
2406-H Ex parte Lekisha Wiltz, writ of habeas corpus
2021-2088-CCL2 Dawn Eaves v. Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2090-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Patricia A. Savony, breach of contract
2021-2100-CCL2 Blanca Arenas et al. v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, auto personal injury/damages