Cases filed from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-2106-B Billy N. Bowens v. Linda Skinner-Bonner et al., suit to remove cloud from title
2021-2121-B Beverly Martin et al. v. Texas Bank and Trust, damages
2021-2131-B Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Morgan N. Caughlin, breach of contract
2405-H State of Texas v. Brittney Badgett, writ of habeas corpus
2021-2103-A Bradley Young v. Trans America Oil Corp., breach of contract
2021-2108-A Ex parte v. Hailey Star Hobbs, expunction of records
2021-2119-A 3919 Gilmer Road LLC v. Mascot Pizza LLC doing business as Panther Pizza and Jackie Young, lease agreement
2021-2126-A In re: Peachtree Settlement Funding v. redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2409-H State of Texas v. Rebecca Merkel, writ of habeas corpus
2410-H State of Texas v. Matthew Wood, writ of habeas corpus
2021-2102-CCL2 David Padron-Aguilar v. Naturchem Inc., damages
2021-2104-CCL2 State of Texas v. City of Longview et al., condemnation
2021-2109-CCL2 Eastman Credit Union v. Jazmine Marie Cooley and Summer Leann Cooley, breach of contract
2021-2113-CCL2 Name redacted, allow sale and assignment of structured annuity benefits
2021-2122-CCL2 Fereshteh Maleki v. Srah Saf Arimarayaki, injunction
2021-2125-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC v. William R. Box, breach of contract
2021-2133-CCL2 State of Texas v. Zaycoven Henderson et al., bond forfeiture
022380-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Wendy Renee Reese Leatch, tax
022381-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Carolyn Sapp et al., tax
022382-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Lauren Christina Gray et al., tax
022383-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. U.S. Bank Trust National Association et al., tax