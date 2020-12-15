Cases filed from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2020-2172-B Larry Box doing business as Larry Transport Inc. v. Texas DPS Steven C. McCraw, damages
2020-2189-B Susan Earl, et al., v. Benchmark Industrial Services Inc., et al, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2198-B Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC. v. Kenneth Craig Nichols and Gladewater ISD, suit to remove cloud from title
2020-2188-A Gary Christie and Elaine Cairy v. Feliciano Solis Mendoza and Angelica Garcia, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2192-A CarFax v. Minze Motors Inc., breach of contract
2020-2207-A Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company, et al. v. Demyris Isaac Johnson doing business as Supreme Stitch Roofing, damages
2020-2175-CCL2 Walter Weber v. Schneider National Inc., et al., damages
2020-2178-CCL2 Katrina Neal, et al. v. Lloyd Tiller, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2186-CCL2 Rayvene Harris v. Allison Marie Brennecke and Ryan Brennecke, auto personal injury/damages
2020-2190-CCL2 Braxton Services Inc. v. Basic Energy Services LP, breach of contract
2020-2191-CCL2 AutoVest, LLC v. Cassandra Michelle George and Keithlan Damar Green, breach of contract
2020-2203-CCL2 State of Texas v. Jonathan Castro, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2020-2205-CCL2 Peachtree Settlement Funding LLC. v. name redacted, approval transfer settlement payment rights
2020-2206-CCL2 TD Auto Finance, LLC formerly known as Chrysler Financial v. Bruce H. Lau, breach of contract