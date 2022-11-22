Cases filed from Nov. 6 through 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1794-B James Lloyd Cobbins v. Kenneth James Gleason, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1802-B Dakidra Pope and La’Davian Pope v. Bryce Walker, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1809-B Ex parte v. A.N.L., expunction of records
2022-1813-B Jimmy Williams et al. v. Corinthia Marie Lute, auto personal injury/damages
2504-H State of Texas v. Alex Dudgeon-Goodell, writ of habeas corpus
2505-H In Re: Amber Rose Jeffrey, writ of habeas corpus
2507-H State of Texas v. Olivia Marvels, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1792-A Antonio McNeil v. Juan Shepard and GG Distributing LLC., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1800-A Vicky Hill v. Pinnacle Properties LLC., Pinel L.P. and the Pinnacle Property Company, damages
2022-1806-A Ex parte v. Laura Jean Clark, expunction of records
2022-1812-A Easy Cash ASAP v. Dwight Johnson, breach of contract
2022-1816-A Ex parte v. Jesse Lee Meyers, expunction of records
2506-H State of Texas v. Alexander Doville, writ of habeas corpus
2508-H State of Texas v. Deedrick Peques, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1798-CCL2 Michelle Brooke Herrera v. Rebecca Linn Hough and Robert Darrell Hough Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2022-1799-CCL2 Michael J. Freeman v. Silber Rain Powell, Sherry Lynette Powell and Paulette Powell, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1808-CCL2 Angela Scritchfield v. Randall Noe Hyundai doing business as Hyundai of Longview, damages
2022-1811-CCL2 Wells Fargo N.A. v. Kyle J. Porter, breach of contract