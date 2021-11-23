Cases filed from Nov. 8 to 12 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2021-1986-B Tammy Coker and Crystal Coker v. Bryan Hoffman and Jon Lester Hoffman, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1990-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. James Lester, breach of contract
2021-2000-B ATX MCA Fund I LLC v. Dunnell Telephone Company Inc., et al., foreign judgment
2021-2009-B Discover Bank v. David Davis, breach of contract
2021-2014-B Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Ules Guice, breach of contract
2021-2018-B Discover Bank v. Aditya Etikala, breach of contract
2021-1982-A Bureaus Investment Group Portfolio No. 15 LLC v. Brian K. Thompson, breach of contract
2021-1989-A Peltier Longview Inc. v. E-Dealer Direct LLC, et al., breach of contract
2021-1999-A Sabrina Baltazar, et al. v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Company, suit on insurance policy
2021-2005-A State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company as subrogee of Deidra Keels, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2013-A Amica Mutual Insurance Company v. Casandra Kegarise, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2017-A Discover Bank v. Phylisha Wood, breach of contract
2021-2025-A Chris McFarland v. City of Longview, auto personal injury/damages
2021-2026-A Ex parte Brian Zalesky, expunction of records
2021-1987-CCL2 State of Texas v. James S. Henry Morrow and James Darrell Lister, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2021-1988-CCL2 Redith Berry, et al. v. Keylin M. Garcia Martinez and Felix A. Garcia, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1991-CCL2 Sheila Nafrady, et al. v. Elayne Mattar, auto personal injury/damages
2021-1993-CCL2 Palletone of NE Texas LLC v. Closure Systems International Inc., breach of contract
2021-2001-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Kenneth Plasterer, also known as Kenneth P. Plasterer, breach of contract
2021-2002-CCL2 USAA Casualty Insurance Company v. Jason R. Holmes and MBM Metal Buildings LLC, breach of contract
2021-2010-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Matthew J. Bellner, breach of contract
2021-2011-CCL2 Discover Bank v. James Biglow, breach of contract
2021-2015-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Rick Slusser, breach of contract
2021-2016-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Lyndon O’Allen, breach of contract
2021-2019-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Kendra C. Blair, breach of contract
2021-2020-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Steven M. Lane, breach of contract
022366-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. McCauley and Son Funeral Services Inc., et al., tax
022367-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Johnnie W. McCauley, et al., tax
022368-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. McCauley and Son LLC., et al., tax
022369-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Kathy Ann Kidder, tax
022370-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Lois Tarrance Fields, tax
022371-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Bobby Earl Anderson, et al., tax
022372-CCL2 White Oak ISD v. Ebenezer Investments LLC, tax
022373-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Faheem Shams, et al., tax
022374-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Nicholas R Estrella, et al., tax
022375-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Donna Jeanne Westmoreland, tax
022376-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Tonya Russell, et al., tax
022377-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jerry Lynn Grubbs, et al., tax
022378-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Juvencia Arrieta Quinones, tax
022379-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Philip E. Townsend, et al., tax