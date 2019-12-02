Cases filed from Nov. 18 to 23 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2208-B Jeremy Mott and Katelyn Mott v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co., Gary McBay, Jamie Leigh Wade, Gina Moore, William Jennings Langley and Hancock Claims Consultants, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2214-B Texas Bank and Trust Co. v. Shawn Victor Massad Trust, deceased, other civil
2019-2231-B Cruz Mendez and Advanced Roofing Services Inc. v. Eduardo Orocio, other civil
2019-2235-B ex parte J.G.S. III, expunction of records
2019-2241-B Alisa Kulak v. Jules George Sarran III, suit to remove cloud from title
2195-H State of Texas v. Wendy Otonya Jackson, habeas corpus
2199-H ex parte Destiny Caillouet, habeas corpus
2019-2205-A Lisa Jones v. Old American County Mutual Fire Insurance Co., damages
2019-2213-A Danna Requena, individually, Evelyn Requena-Farmer, individually, Sihara Requena, individually and on behalf of a minor v. Jonathan David Clark, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2230-A Randy Bush and Katherine Edmonds, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Fredrick Scott Mathias, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2238-A ex parte J.L.B., expunction of records
2019-2240-A Patterson Motors of Longview Inc., doing business as Patterson Nissan of Longview v. Texas Farm Bureau and Jaleah Fields, breach of contract
2194-H State of Texas v. Stephanie Renae Davis, habeas corpus
2198-H State of Texas v. Jesus Orona, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2200-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. George A. Teel, breach of contract
2019-2210-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Angela Graham, breach of contract
2019-2211-CCL2 Gabriel/Jordan Buick GMC Inc. v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, other civil
2019-2228-CCL2 Marsha Womack Sullins v. Michelle Lyn Brown, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2229-CCL2 Wisdom Carr v. Reyna Gonzalez and Elisa Gonzalez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2236-CCL2 OneMain Financial Group LLC successor by merger to OneMain Financial of Texas Inc. v. Jennifer A. Perez and Cirilo Perez, breach of contract
2019-2237-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Dustan Anderson, breach of contract
2019-2242-CCL2 Martin Cantero, doing business as Cantero Concrete v. Victor Avila Vazquez, breach of contract