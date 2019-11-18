Cases filed from Nov. 4 to 8 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2079-B Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Royce Sigler, breach of contract
2019-2107-B Ex Parte Anthony Ray Scoggins, expunction of records
2019-2111-B Jehavion I. Battise and Raffiel S. Cox v. Rentokil North America Inc., doing business as Presto-X, and Ronald Coleman Edmonson, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2115-B Katie Marie Croft v. Robin Lee Beard, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2137-B OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Sedrick D. Cuellar, breach of contract
2019-2143-B Bethel Temple of Longview Inc. v. Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, formerly known as Certain Underwriters at Lloyd’s London, suit for deceptive trade practices and damages
2019-2078-A Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Charles Phelps, breach of contract
2019-2108-A Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Molly J. Murdoch, breach of contract
2019-2114-A OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Vivian McClain and Charles McClain, breach of contract
2019-2131-A Michelle Ford v. Luis G. Ruiz and Latasha Christian, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2136-A Dawn Eaves v. Kenneth Williams, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2141-A Discover Bank v. Rick Courson, breach of contract
2190-H State of Texas v. Keaton Lance Green, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2074-CCL2 Angela Gay Lobue, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Ananda Danielle Davis, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2075-CCL2 Jamie Lynn Harris v. Wanda Lawrence Martin, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2105-CCL2 Intertek Asset Integrity Management Inc. v. R.C.E. Industrial LLC, breach of contract
2019-2106-CCL2 Velocity Investments LLC, assignee of LendingClub Corp. v. Richard Robinson, breach of contract
2019-2109-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Woodforest National Bank, writ of garnishment
2019-2110-CCL2 American Express National Bank v. Woodforest National Bank, writ of garnishment
2019-2112-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Chris McPherson, suit on note
2019-2113-CCL2 Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., as subrogee of Jack Snow v. Angeline Hinojosa, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2127-CCL2 Christopher A. Starling and Deontia K. Starling v. Tory Glenn Jackson and Judi’s Carrier Inc., auto personal injury/damages
2019-2130-CCL2 Ronald Dean Carter, trustee of the Katelyn Brook Carter Trust v. KKC Properties LLC, partition suit
2019-2134-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Melissa A. Kutch, breach of contract
2019-2135-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Tommy W. Carter, breach of contract
2019-2138-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Jeff Caballero, breach of contract
2019-2140-CCL2 Citibank NA v. Kedric L. Boyd, breach of contract
021942-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Denise Blake, et al., tax
021943-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Shannon Tucker, et al., tax
021944-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Bobby Joe Johnson, tax
021945-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Yvette Rettig Dearion, tax
021946-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Jorge Juarez, et al., tax
021947-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Esmeralda Casimiro, tax
021948-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Samuel O. Lake, et al., tax
021949-CCL2 Pine Tree ISD v. Sarah Jane Fulgham, tax