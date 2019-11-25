Cases filed from Nov. 11 to 15 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2019-2133-B Victor D. Dunn v. Sedgwick Claims Management Services, New Hampshire Insurance Co., Compass Group USA, Jennifer Schoolcraft, adjuster Texas Workers’ Compensation Commission, workers’ compensation
2019-2147-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Eric Lynch, other civil
2019-2151-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Deborah Townsend and Mike Townsend, suit on account
2019-2155-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Marisela Olvera, other civil
2019-2159-B Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Ambrocio Torres, suit on account
2019-2165-B Rosenda Guerra v. Olivia Faith Barnes and William Lee Barnes, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2172-B Discover Bank v. Rachel D. Arbaugh, breach of contract
2019-2182-B Martez Jimmerson v. Cynthia Travelstead, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2187-B Discover Bank v. Randall A. Frennier, breach of contract
2019-2195-B Discover Bank v. Dominic Sanfilippo, breach of contract
2191-H State of Texas v. Tony Ray Hyden, writ of habeas corpus
2193-H State of Texas v. Dave Woodard, writ of habeas corpus
2197-H State of Texas v. Adrian Jackson, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2146-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Richard Wacasey and Melissa Wacasey, suit on account
2019-2150-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Rachel Eason and Jacob Eason, suit on account
2019-2154-A Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Gary Collins and Vicki Collins, suit on account
2019-2163-A Daraven Regina Jones v. David Scott Harris, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2169-A Nadriette Hardeman v. David Leeroy Harris, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2175-A ex parte Wanda Griffith, non disclosure
2019-2179-A Amanda Louton and Angela Louton v. Bonnie Gean Velazquez, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2186-A Chad Armstrong and Brandy Armstrong v. Brett Edmonds, Debra Edmonds, Brett Dustin Edmonds, Robert Damon Edmonds, Bradley Dylan Edmonds and Geauxtx LLC, doing business as Booshay’s Central Station Café, declaratory judgment
2019-2193-A OneMain Financial Group LLC v. Robert L. Parsons, breach of contract
2192-H State of Texas v. Laura Wise, writ of habeas corpus
2196-H State of Texas v. Jabar Miller, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2144-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Kelsey May and Chase May, other civil
2019-2145-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Antonio Arellano, suit on account
2019-2148-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Jack Harmon and Sheri Harmon, suit on account
2019-2149-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Anne Mangrum, suit on account
2019-2152-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Shannon Freeman and Jeff Freeman, suit on account
2019-2153-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Mary Burson and Allen Burson, suit on account
2019-2156-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Carol Hampton, suit on account
2019-2157-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Margaret Thompson, suit on account
2019-2160-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Rick Wilson, suit on account
2019-2161-CCL2 Longview Medical Center LP, doing business as Longview Regional Medical Center v. Catherine Williams and Marcus Williams, suit on account
2019-2166-CCL2 Kitia Campos v. Sylvia Diann Morgan, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2168-CCL2 Rosalind Sue King Ruff v. Bobby Dale Johnson Jr., auto personal injury/damages
2019-2176-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas NA v. Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, other civil
2019-2178-CCL2 Jessica Marie Thrapp, individually and as next friend of a minor, and Stacy M. Shrewsbury v. Thomas Arthur Sweeney, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2184-CCL2 Safeco Insurance Co. of America v. Annie K. Day, breach of contract
2019-2185-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Jana T. Tamez, breach of contract
2019-2188-CCL2 Keisha Ledonya Williams, individually and as next friend of a minor v. Dorothy Spruell, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2189-CCL2 State of Texas v. $2,861 U.S. currency, J.C. Higgins model 101.25 .410 gauge shotgun, Smith and Wesson model 916 12 gauge shotgun, model RG 14 .22 caliber revolver pistol, Interarm model PPH .380 caliber pistol and ammo, suit for seizure and intention to forfeit
2019-2190-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Cynthia Vanblaircom, breach of contract
2019-2196-CCL2 CACH LLC v. Todd Holleman, breach of contract
021950-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Rebecca Hoppe, et al., tax
021951-CCL2 Gladewater ISD v. Jimmy L. Johnson, et al., tax