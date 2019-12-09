Cases filed from Nov. 25 to 29 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2018-2061-B-1 Erica Pulido Rojas, individually and as next friend of a minor v. GEICO County Mutual Insurance Co., auto personal injury/damages
2019-2254-B Mary Jewel Ramey v. Aryv of Texas LLC, MTM Inc. and Sentinel Gardens Corp. Inc., doing business as Sentinel Gardens Assisted Living Center, damages
2019-2258-B Jennifer Khan and Stephanie Granda v. Comerica Bank & Trust NA, other civil
2019-2269-B Schaefer Associates Inc. v. Gourmet Gardens Specialty Foods Inc., breach of contract
2019-2276-B Reinhart Food Service LLC v. Pietro’s of Longview LLC, et al., breach of contract
2201-H State of Texas v. Tramaine Robinson, writ of habeas corpus
2203-H State of Texas v. Adrian Hillburn, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2253-A Timothy Hines v. Longview III Enterprises LLC, doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge, Creative Solutions in Healthcare Inc., damages
2019-2257-A James Wyatt Jr. and Ramona Blalock v. Cutter Towing, Joshua Stevenson Coker and Leon Leroy Carpenter IV, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2267-A Ally Bank v. Dustan Anderson, breach of contract
2019-2272-A Raoul Luna, as next friend for a minor v. Kevin Dewayne Mapps, auto personal injury/damages
2200-H ex parte Cody Bartlett, habeas corpus
2202-H State of Texas v. Shane Dispennett, writ of habeas corpus
2019-2252-CCL2 Mekala Taylor and Adrian Ward, individually and as next friends of a minor v. Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy of Spring Hill LLC, doing business as Happy Hippopotamus Daycare Academy, damages
2019-2255-CCL2 Rhonda Kay Hutchings v. Marisol Ontiveros Diaz, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2256-CCL2 Salvatore Capaldo v. John Stinson, auto personal injury/damages
2019-2259-CCL2 Donald Weber v. Longview III Enterprises LLC, doing business as Whispering Pines Lodge, damages
2019-2260-CCL2 Deborah Stacy v. SHP Nursing & Rehab LLC, Oasis HCP2 LLC and Oasis Healthcare Partners LLC, damages
2019-2262-CCL2 State of Texas v. Damian Demone Gordon and Thomas Snoddy, doing business as Snoddy Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-2263-CCL2 State of Texas v. Olga Medrano Harper and Thomas Snoddy, doing business as Bad Boy Bail Bonds, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-2264-CCL2 State of Texas v. Ronald Curtis McGee Jr. and Evan Smith, doing business as A Saints and Sinners Bail Bond, bond forfeiture-defendant
2019-2270-CCL2 Ditech Financial LLC, formerly known as Green Tree Financial Servicing Corp. v. Susan Love, April Cash, Brandon Love, Dusty Love and J.B. Hill, suit to remove cloud from title
2019-2271-CCL2 Unifund CCR LLC v. Charles M. Gore Sr., breach of contract
2019-2278-CCL2 Crown Asset Management LLC, assignee of WebBank, Prosper Funding LLC v. Jason Smith, breach of contract
2019-2279-CCL2 LVNV Funding LLC v. Loretta Goree, breach of contract