Cases filed from Oct. 10 through Oct. 14 in Gregg County civil court. Cases that end in an “A” were filed in the 188th District Court; “B” in the 124th District Court; and “CCL2” in the County Court at Law 2:
2022-1618-B Discover Bank v. Gerardo Barrera, breach of contract
2022-1632-B Theatis Dee Douglas v. Madyson Nicole Melton and Donnie W. Melton, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1650-B Ovation Services LLC v. Latoyia D. Taylor, foreclosure of lien
2022-1616-A Newrez LLC doing business as Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing v. Eudosio R. Campzano, breach of contract
2022-1630-A Tasha Renee Thompson v. Billy Jack Bailley and Chessa Martin Woodard, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1640-A Discover Bank v. Marsha A. Parsons, breach of contract
2497-H State of Texas v. Dakota Pepper, writ of habeas corpus
2498-H State of Texas v. Richard Chadwick, writ of habeas corpus
2499-H In Re: Devonte Jackson, writ of habeas corpus
2022-1622-CCL2 U.S. Bank National Association v. Stephen L. Tuel, breach of contract
2022-1629-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Hector Santiago, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1638-CCL2 Geico County Mutual Insurance Company v. Maniya Dixon and Valencia Curtis, auto personal injury/damages
2022-1639-CCL2 Discover Bank v. Laroisha L. Wells, breach of contract
2022-1651-CCL2 Austin Bank Texas N.A. v. John Winston Forrester and John Phillip Forrester, other civil
2022-1653-CCL2 Christina Brewer, Stephanie Weeks et al. v. Nicholas Wayne Willson, Ashley Shyne Cortes and Armando Cortes Jr., auto personal injury/damages